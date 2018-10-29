Leicester City held a solemn memorial for late owner Virchai Srivaddhanaprabha on Monday inside King Power Stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabha died on Saturday when his helicopter crashed in a staff parking lot following the club's 1–1 draw against West Ham. Four other passengers on board were killed.

On Sunday, the team issued an official statement confirming Srivaddhanaprabha's death, thanking fans for their support and sending thoughts to the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of the other victims. The team paid tribute to their late owner with a memorial on Monday.

The club chairman's wife, Aimon, and son, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, were joined at the ground by the president of the Thai FA, Somyot Poompanmoung, and his wife. The family met the players inside of the stadium before heading outside to lay a wreath at the center circle in Srivaddhanaprabha's honor.

A book of condolence will be opened at King Power Stadium, where fans have placed masses of flowers and other tributes, on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 8 a.m. GMT.