Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha died in a helicopter crash near King Power Stadium on Saturday, the club confirmed Sunday.

The owner's helicopter crashed in a staff parking lot following Saturday's match between Leicester City and West Ham. All five people who were on board the helicopter passed.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium," Leicester City said in an official statement.

Both the Leicester first team's English Football League Cup match against Southampton on Tuesday and its development squad's match against Feyenoord in the Premier League International Cup were postponed.

The club announced that a book of condolence will be opened at King Power Stadium on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 8 a.m. GMT.