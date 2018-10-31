Christian Pulisic is back on the scoresheet for Borussia Dortmund.

The 20-year-old American snapped a stalemate in the DFB Pokal vs. Union Berlin with a 40th-minute goal, giving Dortmund a 1-0 lead to take into the halftime break in their round-of-32 matchup, before delivering an assist that restored Dortmund's lead later in the match.

For his goal Pulisic bolted into the right place to touch home from the doorstep after goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz parried a save from Shinji Kagawa's header onto the line and tried to swat it to safety.

Earlier in the match, Pulisic had showed off his skills in the attacking third, weaving through the Union Berlin defense with ease before sending in a cross from the end line.

After Union Berlin had pulled level in the second half, Pulisic played a role in getting Dortmund back on top 10 minutes later, assisting on Maximilian Philipp's strike in the 73rd minute after working a give-and-go with the forward.

Philipp's outstanding goal to make it 2-1 #BVBFCU pic.twitter.com/hd2e0pTAUp — Borussia Dortmund News (@bvbnewscom) October 31, 2018

The goal was Pulisic's third on the season in all competitions, with the Pennsylvania native scoring one goal apiece in the Bundesliga and Champions League thus far.