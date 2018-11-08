How to Watch BATE vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch BATE vs. Chelsea in the Europa League group stage on Thursday, Nov. 8.

By Avi Creditor
November 08, 2018

Chelsea can punch its ticket to the knockout stage of the Europa League when it faces BATE Borisov in Belarus on Thursday.

The Blues have won all three of their group games thus far, and a win would secure its place in the knockout stage, while a draw would all but seal it with two matches to spare. 

The two sides played just two weeks ago, with Chelsea winning comfortably at Stamford Bridge, taking the 3-1 result on the strength of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek hat trick,

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live and Univision NOW.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

