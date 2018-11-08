Chelsea can punch its ticket to the knockout stage of the Europa League when it faces BATE Borisov in Belarus on Thursday.

The Blues have won all three of their group games thus far, and a win would secure its place in the knockout stage, while a draw would all but seal it with two matches to spare.

The two sides played just two weeks ago, with Chelsea winning comfortably at Stamford Bridge, taking the 3-1 result on the strength of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek hat trick,

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

TV: UniMas

