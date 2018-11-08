The top two sides in the Europa League's Group F go head-to-head again when Real Betis welcomes AC Milan to Spain on Thursday.

Milan will be looking to exact revenge after Real Betis went into the San Siro and escaped with a 2-1 win on the last matchday two weeks ago. Giovani Lo Celso scored the game-winning goal and added an assist for Betis, which has seven points through three games.

The pressure has been rising on AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso, but a win to vault the Serie A side back into first place would go a long way in easing it. Milan has won its last three games in Serie A and sits fourth in the domestic table through 11 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

You can also stream the match via B/R Live.

