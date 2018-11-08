How to Watch Real Betis vs. AC Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Betis vs. AC Milan in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Nov. 8.

By Avi Creditor
November 08, 2018

The top two sides in the Europa League's Group F go head-to-head again when Real Betis welcomes AC Milan to Spain on Thursday.

Milan will be looking to exact revenge after Real Betis went into the San Siro and escaped with a 2-1 win on the last matchday two weeks ago. Giovani Lo Celso scored the game-winning goal and added an assist for Betis, which has seven points through three games.

The pressure has been rising on AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso, but a win to vault the Serie A side back into first place would go a long way in easing it. Milan has won its last three games in Serie A and sits fourth in the domestic table through 11 games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

