How to Watch Boca Juniors vs. River Plate: Copa Libertadores Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Boca Juniors play River Plate in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores Final on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Kaelen Jones
November 10, 2018

Argentine Superclasico rivals Boca Juniors and River Plate meet in the first leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from La Bombonera in Buenos Aires is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Boca Juniors reached the final after defeating Palmeiras 4-2 on aggregate in the semifinals and would tie Argentine power Independiente with seven Copa Libertadores titles all-time if it can best its hated rival.

River Plate returned to the final stage after dispatching Grêmio in the semifinals. River Plate entered the second leg of the contest trailing 1-0, but a 2-1 road victory advanced the club on away goals. River can win its second title since 2015 and the fourth in its history if it can emerge victorious.

The second leg of the Copa Libertadores final will be played at River's El Monumental on Saturday, Nov. 24.

How to watch Saturday's contest:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. The match can also be streamed via Fanatiz.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

