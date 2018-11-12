Klinsmann is back for the U.S. men's national team. Jonathan Klinsmann, that is.

The 21-year-old Hertha Berlin goalkeeper and son of former U.S. coach Jurgen Klinsmann has been called in to join the senior team ahead of friendlies against England and Italy. He reportedly replaces Columbus Crew starter Zack Steffen, who has been ruled out with a hamstring strain.

Klinsmann, a former starter for the U.S. Under-20 national team, is in his second season at Hertha Berlin and has yet to play a Bundesliga minute in his time there. His only first-team minutes came in a Europa League start vs. Ostersunds with his side already out of contention to advance to the knockout stage in December of 2017. He has started 19 matches in the last two seasons for Hertha Berlin's reserve team, which plays in Germany's fourth division.

Klinsmann joins Club Brugge's Ethan Horvath and Atlanta United's Brad Guzan as goalkeepers in camp, though Guzan will be a late arrival after taking part in MLS playoff matches on Sunday.