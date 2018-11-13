The U.S. women's national team looks to finish off its undefeated 2018 when it faces Scotland in a friendly on Tuesday.

The U.S. women are 17-0-2 thus far over the calendar year, having qualified for the 2019 Women's World Cup and winning Concacaf's regional title. They face a Scotland side that also qualified for France 2019, doing so for the first time in program history. The hosts will be without their star, as standout midfielder Kim Little is recovering from a broken leg suffered last month.

On the U.S. side, Alex Morgan enters the match three goals shy of 100 for her international career, and she starts the final match of the year after coming off the bench in a narrow 1-0 win over Portugal last Thursday.

Scotland, which had a scare in the opening moments after Erin Cuthbert appeared to suffer a head injury only to come back on, came up with the game's first chance in the fourth minute off a dangerous curling free kick. The chance skipped multiple times through the box with the U.S. unable to clear, but managed to avoid being tucked home.

The U.S. had its first solid opportunity in the 15th minute, with Carli Lloyd, Morgan and Mallory Pugh executing a superb counter attack. Lloyd sparked it with a back-heel pass to Pugh, who carried through the midfield. She sprayed it wide left for Morgan, who cut back on her defender and appeared to have a shooting lane but instead elected to lay it off for Pugh. Her shot went wide of the post, though, keeping the score at 0-0.

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The U.S. women will return to action in 2019 by opening the new year with a major test: Playing World Cup host France on Jan. 19 in Le Havre.