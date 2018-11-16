How to Watch Netherlands vs. France: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Netherlands vs. France in a UEFA Nations League match on Friday, Nov. 16.

By Khadrice Rollins
November 16, 2018

The top two teams in Group 1 of League A in the UEFA Nations League will meet up one more time when France and the Netherlands face off on Friday, Nov. 16.

In September these squads met for their first game against each other in the group stage, and France prevailed 2-1. Kylian Mbappe and Olivier Giroud delivered the goals for france and Ryan Babel scored for the Netherlands.

France can lock up the group with a draw after already getting a draw and a victory against Germany in the two matches those two faced each other.

The Netherlands could still win the group and earn a spot in the Nations League final, but it would take a win Friday over the Netherlands and a win over Germany later in the month. If the Netherlands can win against France but just earns a draw against Germany, France and the Netherlands would be in a tiebreak situation at the top of the group to determine who goes to the semifinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch the match live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

