Italy hosts Portugal in a UEFA Nations League group stage match on Saturday, Nov. 17. Kickoff from the San Siro Stadium in Milan is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Italy enters the contest coming off a 1-0 victory over Poland in a Nations Leauge match last month. The win marked the Italians' first of the tournament. They've collected four points across three Nations League matches entering Saturday and are second in Group 3 in League A.

Portugal is currently atop Group 3 with six points through two games. A Portugal win or draw would cement the nation's place in the summer semifinals of the Nations League as a group winner, all despite playing the tournament without Cristiano Ronaldo. Italy needs a win to prolong its hopes at topping the group, but it cannot be relegated. Poland has already clinched last in the group and relegation to League B.

Portugal defeated Italy 1-0 in their first meeting in the competition, but Italy leads the all-time head-to-head series 18-6-2.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.