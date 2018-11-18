Spain faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly match on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff from Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Spain enters the contest coming off a Nations League loss to Croatia. Prior to the match, the Spainards fell to England 3-2 in another Nations League match, which halted a two-game win streak.

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the game with momentum, having secured promotion to League A in the Nations League by completing a perfect 4-0-0 group showing.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via ESPN+.

