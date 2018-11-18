How to Watch Spain vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Spain play Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly on Sunday, Nov. 18.

By Kaelen Jones
November 18, 2018

Spain faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in an international friendly match on Sunday, Nov. 18. Kickoff from Estadio de Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Spain enters the contest coming off a Nations League loss to Croatia. Prior to the match, the Spainards fell to England 3-2 in another Nations League match, which halted a two-game win streak.

Bosnia and Herzegovina enters the game with momentum, having secured promotion to League A in the Nations League by completing a perfect 4-0-0 group showing.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

