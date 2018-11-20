How to Watch Argentina vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Argentina play Mexico in an international friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
November 20, 2018

Argentina hosts Mexico in an international friendly match on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Kickoff from Estadio Malvinas Argentinas is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

The matchup marks the second time the two nations will meet within a five-day span. Argentina defeated Mexico 2-0 during a friendly on Nov. 16.

Prior to beating the Mexicans, the Argentines had defeated Iraq 4-0 and lost to Brazil 1-0 and continue to play without Lionel Messi, who has remained away from the national team since the World Cup.

Mexico is currently on a two-game losing streak. Prior to dropping last week's contest, the Mexicans were beaten 1-0 by Chile. Meixco last picked up a win when it defeated Costa Rica 3-2 on Oct. 11.

Argentina has won six of the last seven meetings and leads the all-time head-to-head series 14-14-5.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: UniMás, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

