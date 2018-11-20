Brazil and Cameroon are set to face off in an international friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Kickoff from Stadium MK in Buckinghamshire, England, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Brazil enters the contest riding a five-game winning streak. It most recently beat Uruguay 1-0 during a friendly last week thanks to a penalty kick by Neymar scored in the 76th minute. The Brazilians have yet to concede a goal since the FIFA World Cup this summer, and Neymar is within two goals of Ronaldo for second on Brazil's all-time scoring list.

Cameroon is seeking its first win since Oct. 12, when it defeated Malawi 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Last week, Cameroon lost to Morocco 2-0 in another qualifying match.

Brazil leads the all-time head-to-head series 4-0-1. The last meeting between the two countries took place in 2014 World Cup, when Brazil won 4-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV.