How to Watch Brazil vs. Cameroon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Brazil and Cameroon play an international friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
November 20, 2018

Brazil and Cameroon are set to face off in an international friendly on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Kickoff from Stadium MK in Buckinghamshire, England, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Brazil enters the contest riding a five-game winning streak. It most recently beat Uruguay 1-0 during a friendly last week thanks to a penalty kick by Neymar scored in the 76th minute. The Brazilians have yet to concede a goal since the FIFA World Cup this summer, and Neymar is within two goals of Ronaldo for second on Brazil's all-time scoring list.

Cameroon is seeking its first win since Oct. 12, when it defeated Malawi 1-0 in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier. Last week, Cameroon lost to Morocco 2-0 in another qualifying match.

Brazil leads the all-time head-to-head series 4-0-1. The last meeting between the two countries took place in 2014 World Cup, when Brazil won 4-1.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

