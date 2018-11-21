Patrice Evra Celebrates Thanksgiving by Getting Intimate With a Raw Turkey

That’s a good way to get salmonella. 

By Dan Gartland
November 21, 2018

Former Manchester United fullback Patrice Evra loves Thanksgiving. How much? Enough to post a video on Instagram where he performs what can only be described as sexual acts with a raw turkey. 

Evra frequently posts videos on his Instagram page that he tags with “#ilovethisgame” but Wednesday’s pre-Thanksgiving edition took an unusual turn. 

Yes, that’s Evra carressing, kissing and spanking a raw turkey to the tune of “Slow Motion (Remix)” by Kirko Bangz. It’s a bad idea for any number of reasons, not the least of which is that getting raw turkey in your mouth is a good way to contract salmonella poisoning. Here’s hoping Evra doesn’t end up spending his Thanksgiving vomiting. 

More Soccer

