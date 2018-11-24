River Plate and Boca Juniors will square off in the decisive second leg of the Copa Libertadores final on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from El Monumental in Buenos Aires is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

In the first leg, the squads played out a 2–2 draw. Boca Juniors took a 2–1 lead going into halftime on Darío Benedetto's goal in stoppage time. However, Carlos Izquierdoz's 61st-minute own goal evened the score.

Boca is seeking a record-tying seventh title, while River is gunning for its fourth. The all-time head-to-head series of Superclásico is currently slightly in Boca Juniors' favor, with the side having an 88–81–77 edge.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also stream the match via Fanatiz.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.