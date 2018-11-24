How to Watch Tottenham vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Tottenham play Chelsea in a Premier League clash on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

Tottenham hosts Chelsea in a clash between two top-four Premier League clubs on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (9–3–0) returns from the international break fourth in the league standings with 27 points accumulated through 12 games. Spurs have won each of their last four matches across all competitions. Most recently, Tottenham picked up a 1–0 win over Crystal Palace behind defender Juan Foyth's 66th-minute goal, his first of the season.

Chelsea (8–0–4) is one of three Premier League clubs that remain undefeated through this point in the campaign. Third in the league standings with 28 points through 12 matches, Chelsea most recently played out a scoreless draw against Everton and trails Man City by four points in the table.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

