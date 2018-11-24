How to Watch Watford vs. Liverpool: Live Stream, Game Time

How to watch Watford vs. Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday, Nov. 24.

By Kaelen Jones
November 24, 2018

Watford hosts Liverpool in an English Premier League fixture on Saturday, Nov. 24. Kickoff from Watford's Vicarage Road is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Watford enters the matchup seventh in the league standings with 20 points accumulated through 12 matches. The club returns from the international break coming off a 1–1 draw against Southampton, in which José Holebas's 82nd-minute strike rescued Watford from suffering a second straight defeat.

Liverpool is one of three remaining unbeatens in the Premier League. In 12 matches, Liverpool have accrued 30 points, good for second on the table behind Man City. The club most recently defeated Fulham 2–0 thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Here's how to watch Saturday's match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can watch the game online via NBC Sports Gold.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

