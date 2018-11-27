Manchester United will host Young Boys in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, Nov. 27. Kickoff from Old Trafford in Manchester is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United enters the contest second in Group H, trailing Juventus by two points. The Red Devils have accumulated seven points through four Champions League matches thus far. In its latest UCL match, Manchester United defeated Juventus 2-1 thanks to two late goals, and it can seal a place in the knockout stage with a win coupled with a Juventus win over Valencia. The club most recently played out a scoreless draw against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

Young Boys enters the contest at the bottom of Group H, with one point claimed through four matches. The runaway Swiss Super League leaders have won their last four domestic matches, but the club suffered a 3-1 defeat vs. Valencia in its most recent Champions League match.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

