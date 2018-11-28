Paris Saint-Germain will host Liverpool in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Wednesday, Nov. 28. Kickoff from Parc des Princes in Paris is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool enters the contest tied with Napoli for the most points in Group C with six accrued through four matches. It missed an opportunity to go top of the group its last time out, though, surprisingly losing 2–0 to Red Star Belgrade.

PSG enters Wednesday third in Group C, a point behind both Napoli and Liverpool. Still perfect in Ligue 1 play through 14 matches, PSG faces the possibility of being eliminated from knockout stage contention if it loses and Napoli beats Red Star in the group's other match.

The two clubs previously met on the first day of group play. Liverpool won the contest, 3–2.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's rematch:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.