France Football will dole out its 2018 Ballon d'Or award, in addition to two new honors–a women's Ballon d'Or and the Kopa Trophy given to the world's best men's player under 21–in a ceremony on Monday.

The men's Ballon d'Or has gone to either Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi for each of the last 10 years, but that streak is in jeopardy after Luka Modric swept the World Cup Golden Ball, and UEFA and FIFA's best player honors in recent months. The Croatian, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid and led his country to its first World Cup final, is the favorite to end the decade-long duopoly and become the first non-Messi or Ronaldo player since Kaka in 2007 to win the award.

France Football has been unveiling its top 30 for the men's Ballon d'Or in reverse order leading up to the revealing of the winner. Here they are:

29 (tied) - Isco (Real Madrid, Spain)

29 (tied) - Hugo Lloris (Tottenham, France)

28 - Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, Uruguay)

25 (tied) - Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Croatia)

25 (tied) - Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovakia)

25 (tied) - Alisson (Roma/Liverpool, Brazil)

22 (tied) - Marcelo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

22 (tied) - Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)

22 (tied) - Edinson Cavani (PSG, Uruguay)

19 (tied) - Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona, Croatia)

19 (tied) - Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, Brazil)

19 (tied) - Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain)

17 (tied) - Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, Wales)

17 (tied) - Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

16 - Sergio Aguero (Man City, Argentina)

15 - Paul Pogba (Man United, France)

14 - Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Belgium)

13 - Luis Suarez (Barcelona, Uruguay)

12 - Neymar (PSG, Brazil)

11 - N'Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)