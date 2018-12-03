French DJ Martin Solveig asked Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk after she accepted the first women's Ballon d'Or Award on Monday.

The question was part of an absurd sequence in what should have been solely an uplifting moment. The first Ballon d'Or was given to the world's best men's soccer player in 1956. Monday marked the first time there had ever been a female recipient, and Hegerberg, who led Lyon to a third straight Women's Champions League title and a Ligue 1 Feminine title, was a deserving recipient. The reaction to Solveig, who was featured throughout the Ballon d'Or gala, drew gasps from the crowd and a look of bewilderment from Kylian Mbappe, who earlier had won the first Kopa Trophy going to the world's best player under 21.

The disrespectful moment came immediately after Hegerberg had made the most of her opportunity to speak, putting together an inspiring acceptance speech in which she thanked teammates, friends, family and those responsible for aiding the sport's progression and implored other young female players to believe in themselves.

🏆 The first @francefootball women's #ballondor goes to @AdaStolsmo 👏



🗣"I would like to end this speech with some words to young girls all over the world: please believe in yourself." pic.twitter.com/VKSMvpQQZK — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) December 3, 2018

"I would like to say a big, huge thank you to France Football, for letting us have this opportunity, to have this award," Hegerberg said. "It's a huge step for women's football and the work you put down is such an important thing for women's football, and together, we'll make a difference.

"I would like to end this speech with some words to young girls all over the world: Please believe in yourself."

Solveig received plenty of feedback for his joke on social media and offered an apology following the show, and Hegerberg herself played down the incident.

Sincere apologies to the one I may have offended. My point was : I don’t invite women to twerk but dance on a Sinatra song. Watch the full sequence People who have followed me for 20 years know how respectful I am especially with women pic.twitter.com/pnZX8qvl4R — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

I explained to @AdaStolsmo the buzz and she told me she understood it was a joke. Nevertheless my apologies to anyone who may have been offended. Most importantly congratulations to Ada pic.twitter.com/DATdg0TfQk — Martin Solveig (@martinsolveig) December 3, 2018

Ballon d’Or winner @AdaStolsmo says she wasn’t upset when French DJ Martin Solveig asked her if she could twerk at the award ceremony in Paris. Apologies for my framing at the beginning pic.twitter.com/LFzEoCccRo — John Leicester (@johnleicester) December 3, 2018

"I'm a little bit amazed, astonished by what I'm reading on the internet," Solveig said. "I of course didn't want to offend anyone. This comes from a distortion of my English level and my English cultural level, which is obviously not enough, because I didn't mean to offend anyone. ...

"This was a joke. Probably a bad one. And I want to apologize to the ones I may have offended."