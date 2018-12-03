Watch: DJ Martin Solveig Asks Hegerberg to Twerk After She Wins 1st Women’s Ballon D’Or

Ada Hegerberg became the first female recipient of the Ballon d'Or Award on Monday and was promptly.

By Kaelen Jones
December 03, 2018

French DJ Martin Solveig asked Norway and Olympique Lyonnais striker Ada Hegerberg if she could twerk after she accepted the first women's Ballon d'Or Award on Monday.

The question was part of an absurd sequence in what should have been solely an uplifting moment. The first Ballon d'Or was given to the world's best men's soccer player in 1956. Monday marked the first time there had ever been a female recipient, and Hegerberg, who led Lyon to a third straight Women's Champions League title and a Ligue 1 Feminine title, was a deserving recipient. The reaction to Solveig, who was featured throughout the Ballon d'Or gala, drew gasps from the crowd and a look of bewilderment from Kylian Mbappe, who earlier had won the first Kopa Trophy going to the world's best player under 21.

The disrespectful moment came immediately after Hegerberg had made the most of her opportunity to speak, putting together an inspiring acceptance speech in which she thanked teammates, friends, family and those responsible for aiding the sport's progression and implored other young female players to believe in themselves.

"I would like to say a big, huge thank you to France Football, for letting us have this opportunity, to have this award," Hegerberg said. "It's a huge step for women's football and the work you put down is such an important thing for women's football, and together, we'll make a difference.

"I would like to end this speech with some words to young girls all over the world: Please believe in yourself."

Solveig received plenty of feedback for his joke on social media and offered an apology following the show, and Hegerberg herself played down the incident.

"I'm a little bit amazed, astonished by what I'm reading on the internet," Solveig said. "I of course didn't want to offend anyone. This comes from a distortion of my English level and my English cultural level, which is obviously not enough, because I didn't mean to offend anyone. ...

"This was a joke. Probably a bad one. And I want to apologize to the ones I may have offended."

