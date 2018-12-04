How to Watch Watford vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester City on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

By Kaelen Jones
December 04, 2018

Manchester City visits Watford in a midweek Premier League fixture on Tuesday, Dec. 4. Kickoff from Vicarage Road Stadium in Watford is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester City (12–0–2) enters the contest as one of two undefeated teams remaining in England's top flight with 38 points accumulated through 14 matches. The club most recently defeated Bournemouth 3–1 over the weekend, marking its sixth straight league victory. The result marked a bounce-back effort for Manchester City following a 2–2 draw against Lyon in Champions League play last week.

Watford (6–6–2) comes into Tuesday's match 10th in the league standings with 20 points earned through 14 matches. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

