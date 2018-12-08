How to Watch Atlanta United vs. Portland Timbers: MLS Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the MLS Cup final between Atlanta United and Portland Timbers on Saturday, Dec. 8.

By Kaelen Jones
December 08, 2018

Atlanta United and the Portland Timbers will square off in the 2018 MLS Cup final on Saturday, Dec. 8. Kickoff from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

Atlanta is making its first championship appearance in just its second year of existence. The Five Stripes entered the playoffs as the second seed in the Eastern Conference, defeating the top-seeded New York Red Bulls 3–1 on aggregate to win the conference final.

Portland is making its second MLS Cup final appearance. It previously won it all in 2015. The Timbers entered the playoffs as the fifth seed in the West. They defeated Sporting KC 3–2 on aggregate to advance to the final after getting by FC Dallas and the rival Seattle Sounders.

The matchup will mark the second time ever that back-to-back MLS MVPs will play each other in the MLS Cup Final. Atlanta's Josef Martinez, the 2018 MVP, will line up opposite Portland's Diego Valeri, the 2017 winner.

Earlier this season, the two sides played out a 1–1 draw in June.

Here's how to watch the title match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, UniMas 

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

