Finally, the last chapter to the Copa Libertadores Superclasico final will be written.

After delays and protests, River Plate will face Boca Juniors at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to determine the South American continental champion. The bitter Buenos Aires rivals played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg on Nov. 11 in a match that was delayed a day by inclement weather.

The second leg has been delayed multiple times after attacks on Boca Juniors' team bus. At first the match was postponed by hours, then a day and then indefinitely until CONMEBOL moved the match out of Argentina altogether for security reasons.

The winner of the match in Spain will head to the FIFA Club World Cup as CONMEBOL's entrant.

