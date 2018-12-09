How to Watch River Plate vs Boca Juniors: Copa Libertadores Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Copa Libertadores final between River Plate and Boca Juniors on Sunday, Dec. 9.

By Avi Creditor
December 09, 2018

Finally, the last chapter to the Copa Libertadores Superclasico final will be written.

After delays and protests, River Plate will face Boca Juniors at Real Madrid's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday to determine the South American continental champion. The bitter Buenos Aires rivals played to a 2-2 draw in the first leg on Nov. 11 in a match that was delayed a day by inclement weather.

The second leg has been delayed multiple times after attacks on Boca Juniors' team bus. At first the match was postponed by hours, then a day and then indefinitely until CONMEBOL moved the match out of Argentina altogether for security reasons.

The winner of the match in Spain will head to the FIFA Club World Cup as CONMEBOL's entrant. 

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo, Fox Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via Fanatiz.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

