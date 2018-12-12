How to Watch Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

By Khadrice Rollins
December 12, 2018

Manchester City is set to host Hoffenheim on Matchday 6 of the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Manchester City, which is severely shorthanded due to injury, is already through to the knockout stage, as it sits atop Group F with 10 points through five matches.

Hoffenstein cannot make it to the knockout stage, but a win and a Shakhtar Donetsk loss to Lyon would put Hoffenheim into the Europa League as a third-place finisher. 

In their meeting earlier in the competition Manchester City prevailed 2-1 thanks to a David Silva winner in the 87th minute.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on fuboTV or anytime, anywhere here.

