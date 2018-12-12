How to Watch Young Boys vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Juventus and Young Boys face off in a UEFA Champions League match on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

By Kaelen Jones
December 12, 2018

Juventus will aim to clinch the top spot in Group H of the UEFA Champions League tournament when it squares off with Young Boys on Wednesday, Dec. 12. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the matchup leading the group with 12 points claimed through five games. The Italian giants hold a two-point advantage on Manchester United in the table entering the final day of match play. Most recently, the club defeated Inter Milan 1–0 in a Serie A contest.

Young Boys enters the contest at the bottom of the table standings with just one point earned through five matches. The Swiss Super League club has won two straight league matches, including a 3–2 victory over FC Thun in its most recent match.

Juventus defeated Young Boys 3–0 in the their contest earlier in the competition.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Univision, Univision Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTVSign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

