Liverpool-Bayern, Atletico Madrid-Juventus, Man United-PSG Headline UCL Last-16 Draw

Check out the matchups for the last 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League.

By Avi Creditor
December 17, 2018

The first step in the Champions League knockout stage is set.

Three-time reigning champion Real Madrid will have to get by Ajax to continue its quest to lift a fourth straight title in its home city, with rival Atletico Madrid's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano slated to host the June 1 final. Atletico, meanwhile, will meet Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus as it continues to hold hopes of hosting the final. It's a tough draw for Diego Simeone's side, but perhaps equally as tough of a draw for Juventus, which is fixated on winning the European title after dominating Serie A for years.

Here are the eight pairings for the round of 16, with the group runners-up listed first:

Schalke vs. Manchester City

Atletico Madrid vs. Juventus

Manchester United vs. PSG

Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund

Lyon vs. Barcelona

Roma vs. Porto

Liverpool vs. Bayern Munich

Ajax vs. Real Madrid

The matches won't take place until well into 2019, with the first legs being hosted by the group runners-up on Feb. 12, 13, 19 and 20, while the group winners host the second legs on March 5, 6, 12 and 13.

