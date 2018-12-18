Fresh off winning the Copa Libertadores, River Plate returns to action in the Club World Cup, when it faces Al Ain in the semifinals in the United Arab Emirates.

Al Ain, the host club, has already won two matches to get to the semifinals, where the European and South American participants begin play. First, it beat New Zealand's Team Wellington in penalties after a comeback from three goals down, before beating Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis 3-0.

River, meanwhile, beat rival Boca Juniors in extra time in the controversial second leg of the Libertadores and seeks to become the first non-European team since Corinthians in 2012 to win the competition. Real Madrid has won the last two and plays in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2, Telemundo

