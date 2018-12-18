How to Watch River Plate vs. Al Ain: Club World Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the Club World Cup semifinal between River Plate and Al Ain on Tuesday, Dec. 18.

By Avi Creditor
December 18, 2018

Fresh off winning the Copa Libertadores, River Plate returns to action in the Club World Cup, when it faces Al Ain in the semifinals in the United Arab Emirates.

Al Ain, the host club, has already won two matches to get to the semifinals, where the European and South American participants begin play. First, it beat New Zealand's Team Wellington in penalties after a comeback from three goals down, before beating Tunisia's Esperance de Tunis 3-0.

River, meanwhile, beat rival Boca Juniors in extra time in the controversial second leg of the Libertadores and seeks to become the first non-European team since Corinthians in 2012 to win the competition. Real Madrid has won the last two and plays in the other semifinal on Wednesday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 2, Telemundo

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)