Andres Iniesta Tweets Insensitive Blackface Photo for Three Kings' Day Celebration

The photo showed people celebrating the Christian holiday Three Kings' Day.

By Khadrice Rollins
January 06, 2019

Spanish soccer star Andres Iniesta tweeted an insensitive photo Sunday in honor of Three Kings' Day that featured two people in blackface.

The Christian holiday is celebrated in Spain, Latin America and by Hispanic families in the United States as recognition of the Three Wise Men bringing gifts to baby Jesus after his birth.

In the photo, Iniesta is not in blackface, but two people in the middle of the picture are presenting themselves in a fashion that most would consider racist because of the long and derogatory history associated with the practice painting a person's face to parody the look of a black person.

In December of 2017, French player Andres Griezmann posted a photo of himself in blackface and an afro wig as part of a costume before eventually deleting it.

