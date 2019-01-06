The offense reportedly took place on Dec. 16.
D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was reportedly arrested on Dec. 16 for public swearing and intoxication in Loudoun County, Va., according to ABC7 WJLA.
Rooney was charged with a misdemeanor by Washington Airport Authority and was later released on recognizance.
The forward, who is 15 months into a drink-driving ban in the United Kingdom, was released without bail.
#BreakingNews: DC United’s Wayne Rooney was arrested on public intoxication and swearing charges, sources tell @abc7news #MLS #DCUnited pic.twitter.com/W4KWnnDkcT— Erin Hawksworth (@ABC7Erin) January 6, 2019
Rooney, a former England national team captain, joined MLS club D.C. United this past summer. The 33-year-old tallied 12 goals and six assists during his first season with the club.