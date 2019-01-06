D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney was reportedly arrested on Dec. 16 for public swearing and intoxication in Loudoun County, Va., according to ABC7 WJLA.

Rooney was charged with a misdemeanor by Washington Airport Authority and was later released on recognizance.

The forward, who is 15 months into a drink-driving ban in the United Kingdom, was released without bail.

Rooney, a former England national team captain, joined MLS club D.C. United this past summer. The 33-year-old tallied 12 goals and six assists during his first season with the club.