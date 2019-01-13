Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored his 400th La Liga goal on Sunday, finding the net in the second half against Eibar. Messi's score added to Barcelona's 3-0 win at Camp Nou to stay atop the La Liga standings.

Messi is one of two players in soccer history to score 400 goals in Europe's top five leagues, joining Cristiano Ronaldo. He is the only player in history to register 400 goals in one league.

Messi!🙏

400 goals in the league now!

pic.twitter.com/OQHi7ZpIkR — ʍɛֆֆɨ (@PrimeLM10) January 13, 2019

After Messi's second-half goal gave Barcelona a 2-0 lead over Eibar, Luis Suarez scored his second goal on the afternoon in the 59th minute to put Barcelona up 3-0.

Barcelona leads La Liga with 43 points after Sunday's victory. The club is five points above Atletico Madrid for first place and 10 points up on Sevilla.