Juventus and AC Milan meet in Saudi Arabia to play for the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.

The match pits the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners from the season before against one another. With Juventus winning both last season, the Coppa Italia runner-up gets the call to the Super Cup, and by virtue of its 4-0 loss to Juve in last year's Coppa Italia final, Milan will have another crack at taking down the perennial power. The two Serie A giants are tied for the most Super Cup championships in history with seven apiece, meaning Wednesday's winner will have the all-time lead.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.