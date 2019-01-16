How to watch the Italian Super Cup between Juventus and AC Milan on Wednesday.
Juventus and AC Milan meet in Saudi Arabia to play for the Italian Super Cup on Wednesday.
The match pits the Serie A and Coppa Italia winners from the season before against one another. With Juventus winning both last season, the Coppa Italia runner-up gets the call to the Super Cup, and by virtue of its 4-0 loss to Juve in last year's Coppa Italia final, Milan will have another crack at taking down the perennial power. The two Serie A giants are tied for the most Super Cup championships in history with seven apiece, meaning Wednesday's winner will have the all-time lead.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.