Barcelona hosts Levante in the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 16 match on Thursday, Jan. 17. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the first leg, Levante took advantage of a largely rotated Barcelona squad to upset the favored side 2–1 behind early goals from Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral. Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty in the 85th minute to lessen Barcelona's deficit to one goal.

Since that match, Barcelona has gotten back to its winning ways. The Spanish giants defeated Eibar 3–0 in a La Liga contest thanks to a Luis Suarez brace and a solo goal from Lionel Messi–the 400th of his career in La Liga. Barcelona maintained its top spot in the Liga table, with 43 points earned through 19 matches played.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

