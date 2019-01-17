How to Watch Barcelona vs. Levante: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona face Levante in a Copa del Rey match on Thursday, Jan. 17.

By Kaelen Jones
January 17, 2019

Barcelona hosts Levante in the second leg of a Copa del Rey round of 16 match on Thursday, Jan. 17. Kickoff from Camp Nou is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

In the first leg, Levante took advantage of a largely rotated Barcelona squad to upset the favored side 2–1 behind early goals from Erick Cabaco and Borja Mayoral. Philippe Coutinho scored a penalty in the 85th minute to lessen Barcelona's deficit to one goal.

Since that match, Barcelona has gotten back to its winning ways. The Spanish giants defeated Eibar 3–0 in a La Liga contest thanks to a Luis Suarez brace and a solo goal from Lionel Messi–the 400th of his career in La Liga. Barcelona maintained its top spot in the Liga table, with 43 points earned through 19 matches played.

The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports Espanol

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message