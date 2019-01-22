The U.S. women's national team meets Spain for the first time ever, looking to bounce back from its first loss in what felt like forever.

The USWNT's 28-match unbeaten run came to an abrupt halt Saturday vs. Women's World Cup host France, with a 3-1 defeat serving as a wake-up call as preparations continue for this summer's competition. Mal Pugh's stoppage-time goal was all that prevented it from being the first goalless game for the U.S. in 34 matches, as Les Bleues delivered a message in Le Havre. Spain, which will also take part in the World Cup, presents another European challenge for Jill Ellis's side, which had last been defeated in July 2017 by Australia in the Tournament of Nations.

The match in Alicante, Spain, also presents another chance for Alex Morgan to hit the 100-goal milestone on the international stage. Morgan, the reigning U.S. Soccer and Concacaf Women's Player of the Year, enters the match with 98 goals in her USWNT career.

Unlike against France, the U.S. had the services of Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle, and it was Rapinoe that looked to push the issue early, forcing in a wayward cross from the left in the third minute. A minute later, Heath sent in a dangerous cross that couldn't get cleared beyond Lavelle, who earned a corner kick with her blocked shot.

After an extended spell of Spain possession, Heath caused more danger in the 13th minute, earning a corner kick after a speedy run down the right flank. On the ensuing set piece, Rapinoe nearly scored on a bicycle kick, only to have the chance swatted away by goalkeeper Sandra Paños.

Rapinoe deserves a goal just for trying this bicycle kick. pic.twitter.com/BegBTtx1Ek — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) January 22, 2019

Spain kept the U.S. at bay over the next 20 minutes, pressuring, possessing and passing well until a brazen effort from Ertz, who took a rip from 25 yards after a clearance trickled her way in the midfield, only to blast it over the crossbar in the 34th minute.

#USWNT had 43% possession in the first half vs Spain.



That’s the second-lowest first-half possession for the USWNT in any of its 63 games since the start of 2016 (June 2016 vs Japan). — Paul Carr (@PaulCarr) January 22, 2019

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

⚠ OFICIAL | ¡Once elegidas para una cita histórica! Estas son las elegidas por Jorge Vilda para medirnos a @ussoccer_wnt #JugarLucharYGanar pic.twitter.com/GSjJC9EWuh — Selección Española Femenina de Fútbol (@SeFutbolFem) January 22, 2019

Our XI vs. Spain 👊 Time to start a new streak. Lineup notes » https://t.co/EuPJ5i8PHr pic.twitter.com/jQgdMy8PPc — U.S. Soccer WNT (@ussoccer_wnt) January 22, 2019

The U.S. women have eight games remaining prior to the World Cup, with the three-match SheBelieves Cup involving Japan, England and Brazil up next from Feb. 27 to March 5.