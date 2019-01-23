How to Watch Burton vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Manchester City play Burton Albion in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

By Kaelen Jones
January 23, 2019

Burton Albion hosts Manchester City in the second leg of a Carabao Cup semifinal matchup on Wednesday, Jan. 23. Kickoff from Eton Park is slated for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Manchester City enters the fixture in complete control, leading 9–0 on aggregate following the first leg matchup on Jan. 9. Gabriel Jesus scored four times to lead to dominant victory.

Burton Albion reached the semifinals after defeating Middlesbrough. The club enters Wednesday's fixture coming off a 2–2 draw with Doncaster in a league match.

City, which is currently second the Premier League table, enters the contest on a six-game winning streak across all competitions. The club most recently defeated Huddersfield 3–0 in a league match.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV.

