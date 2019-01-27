The U.S. men's national team plays its first match under manager Gregg Berhalter on Sunday when the Americans host Panama in a friendly in Arizona.

The two Concacaf foes meet at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, with the U.S. eager to get life on the field started under its new manager. Berhalter was hired in December, replacing long-term caretaker Dave Sarachan after a successful run with the Columbus Crew. Berhalter has an MLS-based squad of players at his disposal, as is almost always the case during the annual winter friendlies that are played outside of the FIFA international window.

The U.S. is 12-1-6 all-time against Panama, but it was Los Canaleros' last-gasp win over Costa Rica in October 2017 that sealed the USA's failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and sent Panama to its first World Cup in the process. The last time they met was each team's match before that fateful night, when the USA beat Panama 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier in Orlando.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, UniMas, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via ESPN+, the WatchESPN app and Univision NOW.

