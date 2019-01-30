How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Liverpool and Leicester City in the Premier League on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

By Kaelen Jones
January 30, 2019

Liverpool hosts Leicester City in a midweek Premier League match set for Wednesday, Jan. 30. Kickoff from Anfield is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Liverpool (19–1–3) enters the matchup atop the Premier League standings with 60 points accrued through 23 matches and has a golden chance to pad its lead over Man City to seven points after Pep Guardiola's side surprisingly lost to Newcastle on Tuesday. 

Leicester City (9–10–4) comes into the fixture 10th in the league table but has just one win in its last five matches in all competitions, with manager Claude Puel firmly on the hot seat. It can play spoiler by getting back in the win column, though, and Liverpool will be wary of slipping up against a club with plenty to prove.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

T.V. channel: None in U.S.

Live stream: You can stream the match on NBC Sports Gold.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

