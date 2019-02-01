WATCH: Qatar Scores Two Great Goals in Asian Cup Final vs. Japan

Watch all the goals from the Asian Cup final between Japan and Qatar in the UAE.

By Avi Creditor
February 01, 2019

Qatar is closing in on winning its first Asian Cup final, and it's doing so in style.

The 2022 World Cup host took a 2-0 lead over favored Japan within the first half an hour of their final in Abu Dhabi on a pair of wonderful strikes.

Almoez Ali set an Asian Cup record with his ninth goal of the competition, serving a pass from Akram Afif to himself for a bicycle kick that may not have been the most powerful overhead attempt but was effective nonetheless, opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Afif provided the service through the lines for Qatar's second, finding Abdulaziz Hatem, who ripped a 20-yard, left-footed blast into the far netting to make it 2-0 15 minutes later.

Qatar's presence in the final has not been without controversy, after host nation United Arab Emirates lodged a protest that Qatar had fielded ineligible players. The UAE's protest, which was dismissed by the Asian Football Confederation prior to Friday's final, questioned the legitimacy and authenticity of documents for Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi that proved their eligibility. Both were born outside of Qatar but are eligible to represent the national team on the basis of having a parent or grandparent born there.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message