Qatar is closing in on winning its first Asian Cup final, and it's doing so in style.

The 2022 World Cup host took a 2-0 lead over favored Japan within the first half an hour of their final in Abu Dhabi on a pair of wonderful strikes.

Almoez Ali set an Asian Cup record with his ninth goal of the competition, serving a pass from Akram Afif to himself for a bicycle kick that may not have been the most powerful overhead attempt but was effective nonetheless, opening the scoring in the 12th minute.

Almoez Ali scores his record ninth goal in the Asian Cup, giving Qatar a stunning lead over Japan in the final 🚲 (via @DAZN_USA) pic.twitter.com/WJX9LZtCtT — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 1, 2019

Afif provided the service through the lines for Qatar's second, finding Abdulaziz Hatem, who ripped a 20-yard, left-footed blast into the far netting to make it 2-0 15 minutes later.

Qatar doubles its lead over Japan in the Asian Cup final ... in style! 2-0, 30 minutes in (via @DAZN_USA) pic.twitter.com/4hXi6W2Wt3 — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) February 1, 2019

Qatar's presence in the final has not been without controversy, after host nation United Arab Emirates lodged a protest that Qatar had fielded ineligible players. The UAE's protest, which was dismissed by the Asian Football Confederation prior to Friday's final, questioned the legitimacy and authenticity of documents for Ali and Bassam Al-Rawi that proved their eligibility. Both were born outside of Qatar but are eligible to represent the national team on the basis of having a parent or grandparent born there.