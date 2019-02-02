The U.S. men's national team wraps up its annual winter training camp with a friendly against a second straight Concacaf foe, as the Americans host Costa Rica at the San Jose Earthquakes' Avaya Stadium on Saturday.

The Americans enjoyed a 3-0 victory over an experimental Panama side last Sunday, with Djordje Mihailovic, Walker Zimmerman and Christian Ramirez scoring the goals. In addition to manager Gregg Berhalter, seven U.S. players had their senior team debuts on what was a solid building block for a team under a new direction.

Berhalter and his squad will look to continue that growth against a Costa Rica side playing its first match under new manager Gustavo Matosas. The domestic- and MLS-based squad is missing a number of Costa Rica stalwarts of years past, but 2018 World Cup veterans Francisco Calvo and David Guzman are among the group called in for the match.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here is the USA's lineup for the match:

Almost that time in San Jose. Introducing the #USMNT starting XI vs. 🇨🇷!



https://t.co/ymRxhtbsQc

Here are the full rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: Reggie Cannon (FC Dallas), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union), Keegan Rosenberry (Colorado Rapids), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Corey Baird (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Russell Canouse (D.C. United), Marky Delgado (Toronto FC), Jonathan Lewis (New York City FC), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Christian Ramirez (LAFC), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew)

COSTA RICA

GOALKEEPERS: Esteban Alvarado (Alajuelense), Kevin Chamorro (AD Carmelita), Marco Madrigal (San Carlos)

DEFENDERS: Keysher Fuller (Herediano), Yostin Salinas (Saprissa), Jaikel Medina (Saprissa), Pablo Arboine (Santos De Guapiles), Francisco Calvo (Minnesota United), Waylon Francis (Seattle Sounders), Joseph Mora (D.C. United)

MIDFIELDERS: Jose Miguel Cubero (Alajuelense), Allan Cruz (FC Cincinnati), Nestor Monge (CS Cartagines), David Guzman (Portland Timbers), Jose Alfaro (AD Carmelita), Barlon Sequeira (Alajuelense), Ronaldo Araya (CS Cartagines), Marvin Loria (Portland Timbers), Jimmy Marin (Herediano)

FORWARDS: Jose Guillermo Ortiz (Herediano), Jean Scott (Guadalupe FC), Yendrick Ruiz (Herediano), Jonathan McDonald (Alajuelense)

The U.S. returns to action in late March, when Berhalter will have the full player pool at his disposal for friendlies during the FIFA international window. The U.S. will take on Ecuador in Orlando on March 21 before heading to Houston to host Chile on March 26.