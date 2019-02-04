Watch: Jose Mourinho Drops Puck at KHL Game, Promptly Eats It

Stick to soccer, Jose. 

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2019

Renowned soccer manager Jose Mourinho was in Russia on Monday to check out a KHL hockey game between SKA St. Petersburg and Avangard Omsk. The Special One was invited to do the ceremonial puck drop before the game and learned the hard way just how slippery ice can be. 

Alright, that’s amazing. Let’s see it from a few more angles. 

Mourinho was eventually helped to his feet by SKA captain Pavel Datsyuk and Omsk captain Evgeny Medvedev made sure the coach didn’t forget to take the puck with him as a souvenir. 

Footage shot from the stands makes it even better, since you can hear the crowd go wild when Mourinho takes his tumble. 

Somewhere, Paul Pogba is having a good laugh at his old boss’s expense. 

