Renowned soccer manager Jose Mourinho was in Russia on Monday to check out a KHL hockey game between SKA St. Petersburg and Avangard Omsk. The Special One was invited to do the ceremonial puck drop before the game and learned the hard way just how slippery ice can be.

That was unfortunate, but we hope Mr. José Mourinho is alright. pic.twitter.com/UtC3Hab3kI — KHL (@khl_eng) February 4, 2019

Alright, that’s amazing. Let’s see it from a few more angles.

Жозе Моуринью на хоккее в Балашихе. Бедняга. pic.twitter.com/AK1kL3ARRx — Михаил Моссаковский (@mossakovskiy) February 4, 2019

Mourinho was eventually helped to his feet by SKA captain Pavel Datsyuk and Omsk captain Evgeny Medvedev made sure the coach didn’t forget to take the puck with him as a souvenir.

Footage shot from the stands makes it even better, since you can hear the crowd go wild when Mourinho takes his tumble.

Jose Mourinho just fell on the ice in #KHL game in Balashikha. He was invited to drop the first puck before the game against SKA by Avangard Omsk which is based in Moscow area pic.twitter.com/gpmxpTbpJU — Yevgeni Belousov (@AliGoWeed) February 4, 2019

jose mourinho falling over again ffs lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/nipegeUmNo — rei josé (@KingMourinho) February 4, 2019

Jose Mourinho was a special guest at the @hcSKA - @hcavangardomsk @khl game. Something went really wrong at the opening face-off. Pavel Datsyuk saved The Special One pic.twitter.com/GO75cHH26d — СЭ Хоккей (@hockey_se) February 4, 2019

Somewhere, Paul Pogba is having a good laugh at his old boss’s expense.