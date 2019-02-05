The Philadelphia Union have longed for an attacking difference-maker, and it may have one in Marco Fabian.

The 29-year-old Mexico international, who has been with Eintracht Frankfurt for the last three years, could be the latest member of El Tri to make his way to MLS, according to multiple reports. ESPNFC first reported talks between the two parties, which are reportedly in their final stages. Fabian would help fill the void left behind by Borek Dockal, the playmaker who had five goals and an MLS-high 18 assists a season ago. Dockal's one-year loan to the Union expired after last season.

Signing Fabian would not come without risk. He missed the vast majority of last season with a serious back injury, though both he and Eintracht Frankfurt denied that a medical issue was at the root of a failed move to Fenerbahce over the summer. He never found the scorching form and consistency that made him one of Mexico's top prospects while a member of Chivas and Cruz Azul, and it's unclear what the financial outlay would be for his services.

Fabian brings potential, though, and earned worldwide acclaim in 2011 during a summer friendly against Barcelona in Miami, when he scored two highlight-reel goals.

Should he land with the Union, the club would hope to see more of the same from a player who, at his best, has dynamic qualities and would provide a punch for a club notorious for lacking a threatening attack. Should he join MLS, he would follow countrymen Carlos Vela (LAFC), Giovani Dos Santos and Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy) as recent Mexican international signings.

Fabian has 42 caps in his Mexico career and was part of El Tri's 2014 and 2018 World Cup teams. He was also on the team that won gold at the 2012 Olympics.