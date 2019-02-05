Reports: Philadelphia Union in Talks to Sign Mexico's Marco Fabian

By Avi Creditor
February 05, 2019

The Philadelphia Union have longed for an attacking difference-maker, and it may have one in Marco Fabian.

The 29-year-old Mexico international, who has been with Eintracht Frankfurt for the last three years, could be the latest member of El Tri to make his way to MLS, according to multiple reports. ESPNFC first reported talks between the two parties, which are reportedly in their final stages. Fabian would help fill the void left behind by Borek Dockal, the playmaker who had five goals and an MLS-high 18 assists a season ago. Dockal's one-year loan to the Union expired after last season.

Signing Fabian would not come without risk. He missed the vast majority of last season with a serious back injury, though both he and Eintracht Frankfurt denied that a medical issue was at the root of a failed move to Fenerbahce over the summer. He never found the scorching form and consistency that made him one of Mexico's top prospects while a member of Chivas and Cruz Azul, and it's unclear what the financial outlay would be for his services.

Fabian brings potential, though, and earned worldwide acclaim in 2011 during a summer friendly against Barcelona in Miami, when he scored two highlight-reel goals.

Should he land with the Union, the club would hope to see more of the same from a player who, at his best, has dynamic qualities and would provide a punch for a club notorious for lacking a threatening attack. Should he join MLS, he would follow countrymen Carlos Vela (LAFC), Giovani Dos Santos and Jonathan Dos Santos (LA Galaxy) as recent Mexican international signings.

Fabian has 42 caps in his Mexico career and was part of El Tri's 2014 and 2018 World Cup teams. He was also on the team that won gold at the 2012 Olympics.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message