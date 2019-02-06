LIVE: Barcelona, Real Madrid Meet in 1st Leg of Copa Del Rey Semifinal Clasico

By Avi Creditor
February 06, 2019

Bitter Spanish rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid renew their rivalry in the Copa del Rey, with Barcelona hosting the first leg of their semifinal Clasico on Wednesday at Camp Nou.

Barcelona currently leads La Liga and has won the last four Copa del Rey titles, but Real Madrid is hoping to challenge its adversary on both fronts. Real is within eight points of Barcelona in the league with a head-to-head matchup still to come, and it can win back some bragging rights with a strong showing in hostile territory. It was at Camp Nou in October that Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1 in a lopsided edition of El Clasico, one that resulted in the firing of Julen Lopetegui as manager. Santiago Solari has taken over and stabilized Los Blancos, getting the most out of Karim Benzema and clutch contributions from 18-year-old Brazilian Vinicius Junior en route to improved results.

Barcelona, which has had to battle back from first-leg deficits throughout the Copa del Rey while rotating its squad, will not have Lionel Messi available from the start after the Argentine star suffered a minor leg injury over the weekend.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Barcelona and Real Madrid will meet twice more within the span of a month. The second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals takes place Feb. 27 at Real's Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, and the two sides will clash there again in league play on March 3.

