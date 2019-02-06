How to Watch Everton vs. Manchester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

By Kaelen Jones
February 06, 2019

Everton hosts Manchester City in a Premier League matchup on Wednesday, Feb. 6. Kickoff from Goodison Park is scheduled for 2:45 p.m. ET.

Manchester City (19–4–2) comes into the matchup second in the Premier League table and can go provisionally to the top of the table with a win, as the three points would bring Man City level with Liverpool, and Pep Guardiola's side has a better goal differential. Manchester City most recently defeated Arsenal 3–1 behind a hat trick from Sergio Aguero.

Everton (9–10–6) enters the contest ninth in the Premier League table, but the Toffees are in a rut as losers of three of their last four matches in all competitions. Everton most recently suffered a 3–1 defeat against Wolves.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest.

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

