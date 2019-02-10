How to Watch Sassuolo vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Sassuolo play Juventus in a Serie A contest on Sunday, Feb. 10.

By Kaelen Jones
February 10, 2019

Sassuolo hosts Juventus in an Italy Serie A clash on Sunday.

Juventus (19–0–3) enters the contest undefeated and atop the Serie A table with 60 points claimed through 22 matches played. Despite being undefeated, Juventus comes into the contest winless in each of its past two matches played across all competitions. After being upset by Atalanta 3–0 in the quarterfinals in the Coppa Italia, Juventus played out a 3–3 draw against Parma in Serie A.

Sassuolo (7–6–9) comes into the match 11th in the Serie A table with 30 points gained through 22 matches played. The club has yet to lose a league match since the calendar flipped to 2019, most recently drawing 1–1 against Genoa.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match. 

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app, as well as Sling TV.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

