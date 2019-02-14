Arsenal returns to action in the Europa League, hitting the road for the first leg against Belarusian side BATE Borisov on Thursday.

BATE, which emerged in second place from a group won by Chelsea, turns its focus to another Premier League power and will try to stifle the Gunners, who will be without Mesut Ozil for the match. BATE hasn't played a competitive match in two months due to its domestic schedule, last featuring in a competitive setting Dec. 13 vs. PAOK in the Europa League.

Arsenal, meanwhile, went unbeaten in group play (5-0-1) to finish in first place, and will look to make another deep run in the competition after coming up short in the semifinals a season ago.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live Stream: You can watch the match via B/R Live.