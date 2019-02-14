Diego Lainez picked an ideal time for his first goal with Real Betis.

Mexico's 18-year-old rising star scored a 90th-minute equalizer, salvaging a 3-3 draw vs. Rennes in the clubs' Europa League round-of-32 first leg in France on Thursday. The goal not only gave Real Betis the draw, but it padded its tally of away goals, and it will bring three back home for the return leg next week.

Lainez came on earlier than anticipated, replacing the injured Junior Firpo in the 27th minute. Things looked bleak for Real Betis throughout, with the club falling down 2-0 within nine minutes and then suffering the early injury, but Giovani Lo Celso pulled one back in the 32nd minute.

The two-goal lead was restored just before halftime, with Hatem Ben Arfa scoring from the penalty spot, but Sidnei's 62nd-minute strike set the stage for Lainez's heroics.

Lainez, who joined Real Betis from Club America at the start of the January transfer window, whipped in a left-footed shot after a corner kick was kept alive in the Rennes box.

It marked the first of what figures to be many goals in Europe for the teenage dynamo, who now has six appearances with Betis since joining the club.