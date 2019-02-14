How to Watch Malmo vs. Chelsea: Europa League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Malmo vs. Chelsea in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday, Feb. 14.

By Avi Creditor
February 14, 2019

Chelsea looks to bounce back from humiliation vs. Manchester City when it travels to Sweden to face Malmo in the first leg of the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday.

Chelsea lost 6-0 to tumble to sixth place in the Premier League, but it can start to get its season back on track as the Europa League knockout stage kicks off. It's the start of a wild stretch across four competitions for the Blues, who face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Monday prior to a rematch with Man City in the League Cup final and then a league match vs. Tottenham.

Malmo, meanwhile, will look to continue the struggles for the Blues, but it enters the match with the disadvantage of being out of competitive action for two months due to its league's calendar. Its last match was the group finale in the Europa League, a 1-0 win at Besiktas that secured second place.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live and Univision Deportes en Vivo.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

