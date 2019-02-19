LIVE: Liverpool Hosts Bayern Munich in Champions League Last-16 1st Leg

Watch all the goals and key plays as Liverpool hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16.

By Avi Creditor
February 19, 2019

Liverpool and Bayern Munich kick off their anticipated matchup in the Champions League's round of 16 with the first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Jurgen Klopp is quite familiar with Bayern from his days at Borussia Dortmund, and he'll look to take a step toward eliminating the German powerhouse by guiding a Liverpool side aiming to return to the Champions League final for a second straight year.

It won't be easy, given that center back rock Virgil van Dijk is suspended for the match, leaving an already-injury-hit Reds thin in central defense. Bayern, too, will be missing some key components but boasts Robert Lewandowski at the top of manager Niko Kovac's lineup, an ever-present threat, especially against a depleted unit.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates):

Here are the lineups for both sides:

The second leg will take place at Bayern's Allianz Arena in Munich on March 13.

