Manchester City and Chelsea are scheduled to face off in the League Cup final on Sunday, Feb. 24. Kickoff from Wembley Stadium in London is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. ET.

Manchester City is seeking its sixth League Cup in its history, and another title would mark a second in a row, a third in four seasons and a fourth in six seasons amid an impressive run in the domestic cup competition.

Man City reached the final of the competition after thrashing Burton 10–0 on aggregate, and it's two weeks removed from routing Chelsea 6-0 in the Premier League.

Chelsea advanced to the Carabao Cup final after defeating Tottenham 2–1 (4–2 on penalties). The Blues have navigated uneasy times, having dropped to sixth in the Premier League table as Maurizio Sarri faces pressure on the hot seat. Like Man City, Chelsea has won five League Cups in its history, the most recent one coming in 2015.

Here's how to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the game on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

