Will Ferrell to play Chuck Blazer in HBO Movie on FIFA Scandal

Headland, who created and directed Netflix's Russian Doll, and Ferrell highlight the upcoming flick's cast and crew list.

By Kaelen Jones
February 25, 2019

Leslye Headland will direct an upcoming HBO Films picture based on the book American Huckster: How Chuck Blazer Got Rich from-and Sold Out-the Most Powerful Cabal in World Sports by Mary Papenfuss and Teri Thompson, according to Deadline.

American Huckster was released in April 2016.

Will Ferrell was recruited to star in the film as Blazer, a Queens native who hustles his way into the head of FIFA. Ferrell is a co-owner of MLS club Los Angeles FC.

The story is based on the 2015 FIFA scandal in which the FBI investigated global soccer's governing body.

Headland has gained recent critcal acclaim for Netflix's Russian Doll, which she created and directed. Adam McKay's Gary Sanchez and Lucy Fisher's Red Wagon will also hold executive production roles with the film.

